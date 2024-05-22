Glacier Burst and Flood Warning Issued for KP and GB

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a critical warning about the imminent threat of glacier bursts and subsequent flooding in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). This alert comes as the regions face an extreme heatwave, increasing the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF).

“Given the rising temperatures and meteorological conditions, there is an increased likelihood of GLOF, severe floods, landslides, and strong winds in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from May 21 to 27,” the NDMA stated.

ALSO READ Weather Department Warns of 50+ Degree Temperatures

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s recent prediction of potential GLOF incidents in KP and GB has prompted the NDMA to issue specific directives to the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA).

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has been closely monitoring areas prone to GLOF, providing crucial data to assist in preparedness efforts. In response, the NDMA has stressed the importance of conducting mock drills in high-risk areas to ensure readiness for timely evacuation and emergency response.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authorities have been instructed to:

Coordinate Closely: Engage with relevant departments to arrange and pre-position necessary supplies and equipment in anticipation of disruptions, road closures, damage, or emergencies in vulnerable areas. Ensure Personnel Availability: Guarantee the availability of personnel to manage and respond to emergencies effectively. Alert Local Communities and Tourists: Inform the local community, tourists, and travelers in high-risk areas to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel or movement. Conduct Mock Drills: Facilitate timely evacuation and ensure the safety of lives and property by conducting mock drills and maintaining constant communication.

Residents and visitors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are urged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety advisories issued by authorities. The NDMA continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary to protect public safety and minimize the impact of natural disasters.