Staff Members Brutally Torture Students in Islamabad’s Special Education School [Videos]

Differently-abled children required special care. However, the staff at the National Special Education Centre for Hearing Impaired Children in Islamabad’s H-9 sector has been caught mistreating differently-abled children.

In the viral social media videos, the staff members of the institute are seen mercilessly torturing the children. In one video, an elderly staff member is seen punishing students by repeatedly striking a stick to their hand.

ALSO READ Students Hold Protest Against COMSATS University Over Incest Quiz Incident

In another video, a staff member is seen pulling the sleeping students out of their beds by grabbing their hair. The same staff member beats a sleeping student with a shoe after removing his blanket.

Here are some of the videos. These videos contain graphic scenes. Therefore, viewer discretion is advised.

The gut-wrenching videos have drawn the anger of netizens, with social media users calling for strict and immediate action against the staff of the Special Education Centre.

ALSO READ Netizens Grill Karachi Police Over Viral Photo of Underage Driver

On the other hand, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights has taken notice of the incident.

Chairperson of the Committee, Mehreen Bhutto, condemned the incident and assured of strict action against the staff involved in the mistreatment of differently-abled children.