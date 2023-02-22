Another Multan Sultans’ Pacer Ruled Out of PSL 8

Multan Sultans’ fast bowler, Josh Little has been ruled out of the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to an injury he suffered in South Africa.

The star left-arm pacer, who was expected to play a key role for the Sultans in the marquee tournament, was recalled by Cricket Ireland following his injury.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Wants Shaheen to Improve by Following Legendary Bowler’s Technique

According to media reports, Cricket Ireland has informed Multan Sultans management of his unavailability, leaving the franchise scrambling to find a suitable replacement.

The move comes as a huge blow to the Mohammad Rizwan-led side, as their key fast bowler, Shahnawaz Dahani, has also been ruled out of the event due to injury.

The Multan Sultans management is now looking for a replacement player to fill in for Little, but they have not yet made a final decision on who will replace him.

ALSO READ Two English Stars Set to Join Lahore Qalandars’ Squad

The absence of Josh Little is sure to be felt by the team, as the young pacer had been in good form recently and was expected to make a big impact in the tournament.

Multan Sultans’ officials last week had said that they are in contact with Cricket Ireland and are awaiting a full update on Little’s availability for the month-long league.

Little, who is widely regarded as one of the most promising young fast bowlers, was preparing for a match against the Jozi Giants when he was injured.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads