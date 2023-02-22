Japan to Assist Pakistan in River Dike Management

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to assist Pakistan in river dike management for reducing damage due to floods.

According to details, Chief Representative, JICA Pakistan Office Yasumitsu Kinoshita and Ahmed Kamal, Chief Engineering Advisor/Chairman, Federal Flood Commission (FFC), Ministry of Water Resources signed the project for Capacity Development of Effective River Dikes Management Response to 2022 flood.

The 2022 flood was caused by the monthly rainfall amount of 1,500 mm downstream of Sukkur on the Indus River, which is characterized as a dry area with an average annual precipitation of about 100 mm.

There is still a potential for river dikes damage or collapse, due to a flood that is likely to occur with a high frequency and it is also indispensable to prevent the river dikes from further breaches by managing them appropriately. Therefore, the project aims at effective river dike management while taking the effect of climate change into account.

The project enhances the capacity of FFC to manage river dikes along the Indus River downstream of the Tarbela dam. It is expected that, under this project, river dike management by FFC will be improved in line with its notified functions to contribute to future flood risk reduction.

Pakistan experiences heavy damage to large parts of the country due to floods triggered by heavy rains during the monsoon season.

Through this technical cooperation, the Government of Japan and JICA will extend their cooperation to Pakistan for strengthening the disaster risk management of the government.