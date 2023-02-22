NESPAK Secures Prestigious Energy Project in Bahrain

As per a statement made on Tuesday by Dr. Tahir Masood, the Managing Director (MD) of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), the company has been awarded a prestigious project in Bahrain.

The project entails the yearly performance test of the 1,500 MW Al Dur-II Integrated Water and Power Project. NESPAK will provide a variety of services, including a performance evaluation test for the Al-Dur-II facility, which has been operational since 2022.

ALSO READ CDA to Build an Underpass Near Serena Chowk Islamabad

Bahrain’s First National Operation & Maintenance Company (NOMAC), a global maintenance and operations services company for the energy industry, will be the consumer for this project, which will last two months.

Dr. Masood stressed that this project demonstrates NESPAK’s competence and capabilities in providing high-quality engineering consultation services in the power industry.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get 200 Electric Public Transport Buses Soon

NESPAK is dedicated to providing services promptly and with the finest quality. This project will open the way for NESPAK to pursue other possibilities in the international market, as the firm stays committed to providing quality in all of its undertakings.

NESPAK has a long history of delivering engineering consulting services to major infrastructure projects in Pakistan and abroad. The organization’s experience and competence in the power sector are well-known, and the Al-Dur-II project represents a key milestone for the company.