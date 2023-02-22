PSL Points Table as Karachi Kings Suffer Defeat in a Thriller

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Multan Sultans registered their fourth straight win as they defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting finish.

Mohammad Rizwan led the Multan Sultans batting as he struck a sensational century to help Multan post a total of 196/2. Shan Masood also came back to form with a fine half-century.

Karachi got off to a flyer as James Vince took the attack to Multan’s bowlers. An unfortunate run-out left Karachi reeling and a solid comeback by Imad Wasim brought them within touching distance. Unfortunately, Imad was unable to finish off the game as Multan emerged victorious. This was Karachi’s fourth loss in five games.

Multan won the match by 3 runs as they extended their lead at the top of the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 1.722 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 -0.050 Peshawar Zalmi 3 2 1 0 4 -0.632 Karachi Kings 5 1 4 0 2 0.362 Islamabad United 2 1 1 0 2 -0.832 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -1.635

