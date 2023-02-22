PSL Points Table as Karachi Kings Suffer Defeat in a Thriller

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Multan Sultans registered their fourth straight win as they defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting finish.
Mohammad Rizwan led the Multan Sultans batting as he struck a sensational century to help Multan post a total of 196/2. Shan Masood also came back to form with a fine half-century.
Karachi got off to a flyer as James Vince took the attack to Multan’s bowlers. An unfortunate run-out left Karachi reeling and a solid comeback by Imad Wasim brought them within touching distance. Unfortunately, Imad was unable to finish off the game as Multan emerged victorious. This was Karachi’s fourth loss in five games.
Multan won the match by 3 runs as they extended their lead at the top of the PSL standings.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|1.722
|Lahore Qalandars
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.050
|Peshawar Zalmi
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.632
|Karachi Kings
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|0.362
|Islamabad United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.832
|Quetta Gladiators
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-1.635
Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads