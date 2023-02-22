Travelling From UAE to Oman Will Take 47 Minutes With New Project

UAE’s Etihad Rail Company and Oman Rail Network will jointly develop UAE-Oman 303 km railway track at a value of $3 billion to enhance economic relations.

The passenger trains traveling at 200 km/h, will reduce travel time from Sohar to Abu Dhabi to only 1 hour and 40 minutes. From Sohar to Al Ain, it’ll take only 47 minutes. Freight trains will travel at up to 120 km/h.

Both railway companies signed an agreement with Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi-based investor. The agreement will expedite the planning and execution of the UAE-Oman Rail Network.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of the Oman and Etihad Rail Company, and the Board of Directors of Oman and Etihad Rail Company, also attended the ceremony.

The project is expected to lower transportation costs and create more jobs by fueling economic activity. It will also help both countries become important players in the global market and attract more tourists.