Zong 4G Partners with ITCN to Bring Asia’s Largest IT & Telecom Event to Islamabad

Zong 4G has joined hands with ITCN as the title partner for the 22nd rendition of Asia’s biggest Tech and Telecom conference taking place in Islamabad at the Pak-China Friendship center from the 23rd to the 25th of February.

The event serves as a unique gathering of Pakistan’s tech ecosystem. Key stakeholders, such as government officials and chief-level executives will be present at the event along with innovators and decision-makers from multiple fields and industries, discussing the future of technology and innovation.

As one of the largest 4G and data networks in Pakistan, Zong 4G always makes an effort to promote initiatives such as ITCN which help in fostering the growth and advancement of the digital technology industry in the country.

Keeping in line with its focus of ‘Let’s get Digital’, Zong 4G will be displaying its digital business solutions that are aimed at optimizing businesses’ performance and growth along with digitalizing their operations.

The official spokesperson of Zong 4G said about the event, “ITCN Asia is a great opportunity for all tech-oriented and innovative minds to come together and create an environment that promotes learning and digital growth.”

“Zong 4G is proud to align itself with ITCN as we are on the cusp of a new digital revolution and events such as these play an essential part in creating awareness for the progress that has been achieved in the fields of technology and telecom.”

Currently, the event has an expected footfall of 25,000+ attendees and 100+ conference speakers.

The 22nd ITCN Asia is shaping up to be an enlightening event where industry leaders are coming together to share and pool their combined experiences and expertise in an unparalleled learning opportunity.