Lahore High Court Takes a Good Decision for Schools and Colleges

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a ban on tree cutting in educational institutions, stating that any complaints regarding the matter should be sent to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The decision was made during the combined hearing of multiple petitions related to controlling smog, reducing pollution in society, and preventing the wastage of groundwater.

ALSO READ Newborn Burned Due to Hospital Staff’s Negligence

During the hearing, an environmental commission report was submitted, assuring the court that all necessary measures were being taken to combat smog. The court was also informed that various departments were working together to combat encroachments and maintain traffic flow.

Advocate General Punjab, Shan Gull, requested permission to transfer DG LDA, DG PHA, and CTO Lahore. The court granted permission for the transfers of DG PHA and CTO Lahore but prohibited the government from transferring DG LDA. Justice Karim questioned why the government wanted to transfer DG LDA.

ALSO READ Punjab Launches Crackdown Against Property Tax Defaulters

The court ordered the provincial government to produce any evidence it had to support its claims, and made it clear that it should not interfere with the court’s proceedings.

Justice Karim also directed concerned authorities to display emergency helpline numbers to promptly address complaints about traffic jams.