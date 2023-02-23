Small Australian Town Witnesses ‘Raining Fish’

An extraordinary meteorological phenomenon happened in a rural Australian town when live fish began to fall from the sky. This happened during a violent rainstorm in Lajamanu, a tiny town in the barren Northern Territory, 560 kilometers south of Darwin city.

Locals were astonished when they spotted fish during the downpour, as reported by the New York Post. At first, people thought it was simply rain, as per Andrew Johnson Japanangka, a Lajamanu native and Central Desert councilor.

When the fish began to fall, children from the neighborhood swiftly gathered to save them. Japanangka reported that the fish were still alive as they fell from the sky, and despite having experienced such incidents before, he was taken aback by the phenomenon, as he believed it to be a divine blessing.

According to reports, the same fish rain phenomena was recorded in Lajamanu in 2004 and 1974, and it reemerged in 2010. Weather experts explain such incidents to severe updrafts, such as tornadoes, which take water and fish out of rivers. The fish are carried for several kilometers by these updrafts before being dropped as rainfall during a storm.

Penny McDonald recalled a similar incident that occurred 40 years earlier. As she awoke in the morning, the dirt pathways outside her house were covered in fish.