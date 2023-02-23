Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seeks Austerity Plan from Other Ministries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has asked 11 ministries and organizations to share a rationalization plan with regard to curtailing expenditure.

The ministry has asked the Ministry of Commerce, Defence, Defence Production, Information and Broadcasting, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Interior, Science and Technology, Federal Education and Professional Training, Finance, ISI, and IB.

ALSO READ Govt to Take Back and Auction Luxury Cars Being Used by Ministers: PM

In view of the financial constraints being faced by the country, the National Austerity Committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recommended, inter-alia, that the expenditure on Pakistan Missions Abroad may be reduced by 15 percent by curtailing the number of Foreign Missions and reduction in personnel posted in Missions abroad.

The Prime Minister’s Office has asked for a well-considered plan in this regard. The MoFA has requested the relevant ministries and organizations to share the plan in this regard by 24 February.