Rawalpindi to Get 85 New Private Schools

The District Education Authority (DEA) has finally accepted the accreditation of 85 additional private schools in Rawalpindi district after a two-year delay. The DEA has also allowed these institutions to begin admitting new students. During the past two years, the district has been unable to register 186 new private schools or renew the registration of over 30,000 existing private schools.

The clearance was issued during a DEA meeting presided over by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Tariq Qazi and attended by the Chairman of the All-Pakistan Private Schools Management Authority (APSMA), Abrar Ahmed Khan, and other authorities.

On March 1st, the authority will hold another meeting to authorize further school registrations. Furthermore, the DEA will convene weekly meetings to deal with pending applications for private school registration and renewal.

Private schools were previously barred from admitting pupils, but they are now conditionally allowed to do so. The district now has 2,700 public schools, 3,000 privately owned registered schools, and 5,000 unregistered schools.

Any unresolved issues, according to Abrar Ahmed Khan, would be settled during the registering authority’s weekly sessions, along with answers to other concerns encountered by private schools.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi (BISERWP) refused affiliation to all of these schools after the DEA failed to register and renew their registration.

As per reports, this has jeopardized the careers of thousands of students studying in these schools, putting their appearance in the upcoming matriculation exams at risk.

The principals of these two schools, Hafiz Idris Ali and Raja Zulqarnain, have completed all legal papers and believe that the registration procedure should begin immediately.