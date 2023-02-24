Islamabad United Set New Record for Most Sixes in PSL

Islamabad United put on an incredible display of power hitting in their match against Quetta Gladiators, smashing a total of 18 sixes in their innings which is the highest number of sixes hit by a team in an innings of the PSL history.

After a shaky start by Islamabad United, with three wickets down for just 43 runs at the end of the powerplay, Azam Khan stepped up to the plate and delivered an outstanding innings, scoring 97 runs off just 42 balls, including eight sixes.

He was ably supported by Asif Ali, who added another 42 runs to the total with four sixes of his own.

The other batters also contributed to the team’s impressive six-hitting display, with Faheem Ashraf and Rahmanullah Gurbaz hitting one six each.

Colin Munro also smashed four sixes on his way to a score of 38 runs at the start. With this incredible display of power hitting, Islamabad United set a daunting total of 220 runs for Quetta Gladiators to chase as they broke their own record of hitting the most number of sixes by a team in an innings.

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad United occupy the top four spots on the list of most sixes in a PSL innings.

Team Opposition Number of Sixes Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators 18 Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars 16 Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators 15 Islamabad United Lahore Qalandars 14 Quetta Gladiators Lahore Qalandars 14

