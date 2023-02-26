PSL Points Table as Karachi Kings Spin a Web Around Multan Sultans

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Karachi Kings stormed back to winning ways as they defeated table-toppers Multan Sultans.
Karachi Kings got off to a solid start with James Vince and Matthew Wade taking the attack to the Mutan bowlers. Tayyab Tahir, on debut, scored a scintillating half-century to set the platform for the Kings but a sensational bowling effort from Multan restricted them to a moderate total of 167/3.
Multan got off to a strong start as well but faltered midway through their innings as Karachi’s spinners brought them back into the game. Multan were unable to handle the spinners as they were bowled out for only 101 .
Karachi won the match by 66 runs as they moved to the third spot in the PSL standings.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.844
|Islamabad United
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.049
|Karachi Kings
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0.862
|Lahore Qalandars
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.050
|Peshawar Zalmi
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-1.137
|Quetta Gladiators
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|-1.977
