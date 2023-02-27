DHL to Stop Some Services in Pakistan Due to Govt Restrictions

DHL, the global leader in the logistics industry, has announced that it suspending some of its services in Pakistan as the company is facing restrictions on outward remittances.

In a Customer Notice, DHL Pakistan said that Regulatory Authorities in Pakistan have imposed restrictions on outward remittances for foreign companies operating in Pakistan.

The notice said that in the case of DHL Express, the remittances sent by DHL Pakistan cover the cost of DHL’s international aviation, hub, gateway, and last-mile delivery incurred through our global network for the shipments sent/received by its customers.

“This constraint has made it unsustainable for DHL Express to continue providing the full product offerings in Pakistan. Effective 15 March 2023, we will be suspending our “Import Express Product” and restricting outbound shipments to a maximum weight of 70 kg per shipment for all customers billed in Pakistan,” the notice reads.

The company said that the last pick-up date will be 14 March 2023 and shipments picked up on or before this date will still be delivered.

The company said that it is in contact with the authorities in Pakistan to allow pending remittances so it can resume the full suite of services in Pakistan at the earliest.