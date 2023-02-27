Fakhar Zaman Hits Most Sixes in History of PSL

Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman has made a record by hitting the highest number of sixes in the history of the Pakistan Super League.

In the ongoing match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, opener Fakhar Zaman smashed Hasan Ali’s delivery over the fine leg for a sixer. With this, he surpassed Kamran Akmal as the highest six-hitter in the league.

Fakhar Zaman has hit 90 sixes in his 68 matches for Lahore Qalandars over the last seven seasons of the Pakistan Super League. This puts the star opener ahead of the veteran Kamran Akmal who has 89 sixes in his PSL career.

The hard-hitting batter is also leading the six-hitting charts of the PSL 8 as he has managed to smash 17 sixes in the five matches he has played so far in the tournament. 10 out of his 17 sixes came in the last matches against Peshawar when he played a blistering innings of 96. Fakhar Zaman is followed by Karachi Kings’ Imad Wasim who has hit 12 maximums in his six matches of the PSL 8.

Player Matches Sixes Fakhar Zaman 68 90 Kamran Akmal 75 89 Asif Ali 71 86

