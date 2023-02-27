Batting-Friendly Tracks in PSL 8 Surprise Top Indian Commentator

Renowned cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle has expressed his surprise at the batting-friendly surfaces in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Indian commentator wrote on his Twitter account that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has surprised cricket fans with flat pitches during the ongoing season.

Harsha Bhogle further added that pitches, which were previously known for supporting fast bowlers, have now become batting-friendly, allowing batters to score big.

What's with the pitches in the #PSL this year! In a fast bowler's tournament, the batters seem to be holding sway…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 26, 2023

Yesterday, the Gaddafi Stadium witnessed a high-scoring encounter between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, with 442 runs scored in both innings.

However, there was also a phenomenal bowling performance displayed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who surprised the cricket fraternity with his sheer pace and swing.

The left-arm pacer became the only bowler in PSL history to take five-wicket hauls twice with his match-winning spell of 5 for 40 in yesterday’s game.

The defending champions will lock horns against Islamabad United in the 16th game of the PSL at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

