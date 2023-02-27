Former Pakistani Cricketer Appointed Germany’s Head Coach

The German Cricket Board (DCB) has appointed Atiq-uz-Zaman as the new head coach of the men’s national team.

Atiq-uz-Zaman, a former Pakistan Test and ODI cricketer, has extensive experience in coaching and playing professional cricket. Atiq-uz-Zaman has also played county cricket in England. However, he is currently pursuing his Level 4 qualification in coaching and has served as a batting scout for the England and England Lions men’s national teams.

He is now set to join the German Cricket Board as the head coach of their men’s side but he is also expected to play a role in the overall development of cricket in the country.

Atiq-uz-Zaman’s appointment comes as the national team prepares for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland, where they will compete for the top two spots to earn a direct entry into the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Confirming the news and expressing excitement for the new task, Atiq-uz-Zaman wrote on Twitter, “I am happy to share that I have signed as German National Men’s Head Coach. It’s a great challenge and I am looking forward to start my new journey with them.”