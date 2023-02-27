90% of Job Applications in UAE Don’t Reach Hiring Managers

Recruitment and HR consultants have revealed that 90% of job applications in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are rejected in the first stage and don’t even reach hiring managers. It’s mainly because of mediocre CVs.

Large firms in UAE use artificial intelligence (AI) to filter out 1,000s of resumes each day. Most get rejected only because of bad arrangement and presentation.

Vice-President (VP) Sales for Eastern Europe and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) of Adecco, Mayank Patel, remarked that AI reduces time in the screening process and also extracts potential candidates based on their skills. AI also ensures that a perfect candidate’s CV reaches the hiring manager.

Mayank stated that hiring managers receive over 200 resumes every day after the AI screening. They then decide which candidate to call in the next round.

Managing Director of Upfront HR, Waleed Anwar, also reported that they get 1000s of applications and only 10-20% are relevant for jobs. Waleed stated that the greatest problem for recruiters is candidates who don’t take the time to read job advertisements and then apply without meeting the criteria.