UAE Provides 1-Year Extension in Residence Visa to Select Women

United Arab Emirates (UAE) gives a 1-year extension on residence visa to divorced or widowed women. The UAE government’s official portal states that the grace period begins from the death of her husband or the divorce.

The extension can also be renewed for one time without any condition of a substitute sponsor. It also applies to the woman’s children.

ALSO READ Here’s All You Need to Know About Golden Visa in UAE

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) website states that widowed and divorced women as well as their children must meet certain conditions. The deceased or ex-husband must be the sponsor of their residency visas prior to divorce or death.

ALSO READ Over 8,500 Students Complete Training Under National Freelance Program

To get an extension, it’s mandatory for the woman and her children that their residence visas are valid. Overstayers won’t be given any extension. Women must also submit proof of housing, income, and a medical examination.