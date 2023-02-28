Dubai Deports a Man for Stealing a Laptop

A Dubai court has convicted an Asian man, aged 32, for stealing a laptop worth almost AED 3,000 ($816) from a shop in Jumeirah.

After being notified of a theft, the Dubai Police reached there and inspected the CCTV footage. It was revealed that the thief had removed the barcode sticker from the laptop.

The security guard stated that the theft occurred at around 11 PM. However, despite being aware of the crime, the store’s workers didn’t report it to the authorities until 2 days later.

The police eventually captured the culprit, who confessed to removing the bar code, concealing it, and stealing the device.

The accused has been sentenced to 1 month in prison, followed by deportation. He has also been ordered to pay a fine of AED 2,999, equivalent to the laptop’s value.