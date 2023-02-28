Spotify Announces Natasha Humera Ejaz as EQUAL Pakistan’s Ambassador of the Month

Spotify’s second EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador for 2023 has been announced and the artist who has lit up EQUAL’s digital billboard at Times Square NYC is none other than Natasha Humera Ejaz.

A singer and actor who began her career at the slender age of 7 will have her beautiful track “Khud Se Batein” featured on Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan playlist as part of the celebrations.

Natasha’s journey as an artist began with PTV when she was only seven years old. However, her debut single “Today is a place” came out in 2010, propelling her into the mainstream music industry.

Since then, she has had a rousing journey, not only producing some incredible tracks to woo her audiences but also lending her vocals to Mehru in the much anticipated animated film ‘Allahyar and the Legend of Markhor’.

“I never realized until EQUAL Ambassador of the Month actually happened what it feels like to have my voice amplified on the global stage,” stated Natasha Humera Ejaz while voicing her excitement at the achievement.

“I do what I do because I can’t think of another way of living, and to have the opportunity to share what I’m passionate about with the world and simultaneously turn up the volume on all girls is a huge privilege,” she added.

Many of Natasha’s tracks are crowd favorites while several of them have been nominated for coveted local accolades.

Songs which include the likes of “Till the end of time” and “Khwab” have both been recognized for their vocal prowess. Moreover, her track, “God in me”, which narrates her own story is another sensational melody that moves listeners.

Expressing her views on the announcement, Rutaba Yaqub, Senior Editor for Pakistan, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh stated, “Natasha Humera has been blessing the industry with her music for as long as I can remember. She has inspired and supported so many of her fellow artists along the way.”

“We at Spotify are excited to have her as an EQUAL ambassador, giving her the mic to speak louder about women’s equity in the music industry.”

EQUAL Pakistan, the signature platform from Spotify which highlights some of the most resounding female artists in the country, is close to completing its first anniversary of taking some incredible local talents international.