Fans Rip Apart Mohammad Amir for Celebrating His Individual Performance

Former Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Amir has been in the headlines for his celebrations during the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-arm pacer suffered an injury earlier in the event and missed a couple of crucial matches, but he made a strong comeback in their seventh match of the season against Peshawar Zalmi.

In his first spell, the 30-year-old pacer destroyed the top-order of the Babar Azam-led side, restricting one of the most consistent batting units of PSL to 2/3 with a record-breaking spell.

The former pacer finished his four-over spell with 4 for 26, helping his side restrict the opposition to 197 at the end of the innings, but his effort went in vain after a magnificent bowling display from Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, despite a 24-run defeat in the match, Mohammad Amir celebrated his historic spell with a cake on which his four-over spell’s figures were written.

The act did not sit well with cricket fans, who were quick to slam the pacer for his selfishness.

