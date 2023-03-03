Fans Rip Apart Mohammad Amir for Celebrating His Individual Performance

Former Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Amir has been in the headlines for his celebrations during the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-arm pacer suffered an injury earlier in the event and missed a couple of crucial matches, but he made a strong comeback in their seventh match of the season against Peshawar Zalmi.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Pay Tribute to Sweepers Promoting Clean Environment

In his first spell, the 30-year-old pacer destroyed the top-order of the Babar Azam-led side, restricting one of the most consistent batting units of PSL to 2/3 with a record-breaking spell.

The former pacer finished his four-over spell with 4 for 26, helping his side restrict the opposition to 197 at the end of the innings, but his effort went in vain after a magnificent bowling display from Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, despite a 24-run defeat in the match, Mohammad Amir celebrated his historic spell with a cake on which his four-over spell’s figures were written.

ALSO READ PSL Points Table as Lahore Qalandars Continue Winning Streak

The act did not sit well with cricket fans, who were quick to slam the pacer for his selfishness.

عنقریب کپڑے پھاڑ کر بازاروں میں لوگوں کو پکڑ پکڑ کر کہے گا میں نے 4 آوٹ کیے تھے ہاہاہا میں نے بھائی جان میں نے 4 ہاہاہا میں نے بابر بھی تھا قسمے بھیئجن میں ای ساں ہی ہی ہی آھوووو میں جی میں ۔۔ — iam (@00iam123) March 2, 2023

yehi log pichle 1 saal tak Babar ko personal achievements ka taana dete rahe but see the difference. One posted a couple of pics bec he won Cricketer of the year, the other is celebrating a few measly, forgettable wickets in a match his team lost https://t.co/dYKChy5UZs — starrymm426 (@starrymm426) March 2, 2023

What an idiot he only cares for himself selfish and greedy tbh definitely not a team player and a 🐍🐍 https://t.co/RQUtTJ29gT — Arslan 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@ArslanM90) March 2, 2023

#MohammadAmir has become sort of the villain this season with his statements, unnecessary sledging, & over the top celebrations. But one has to admit, something exciting is always bound to happen with him in action. pic.twitter.com/R0behp1FMX — Cricket insect (@000insect) March 1, 2023

I Don't Respect Those✨

Who Don't Respect🙂Me.

You Call it Ego

I Call It Self Respect…🔥✨#MohammadAmir@iamamirofficial 😍🥰😘 pic.twitter.com/aUNDeDzkOF — Aadil manzoor (@aadil_manzoor13) March 1, 2023

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads