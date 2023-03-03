PSL Points Table as Islamabad Register Historic Run Chase

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.
Islamabad registered a historic run chase as they defeated Karachi Kings.
Karachi got off to a rocky start as they lost their top order quickly. Imad Wasim and Irfan Khan Niazi rebuilt the innings with a 99-run stand as they helepd Karachi to a mammoth total of 201/5.
Islamabad got off to a flyer despite losing Colin Munro in the first over of the innings. After losing wickets in quick succession, Faheem Ashraf and Azam Khan steered the run chase with a marvelous stand. Azam’s sensational half-century and Asif Ali’s last over heroics helped Islamabad to chase down the total.
United won the match by 6 wickets as they solidified their third spot in the PSL standings.
Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Lahore Qalandars
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|1.367
|Multan Sultans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.844
|Islamabad United
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|-0.184
|Peshawar Zalmi
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.896
|Karachi Kings
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|0.437
|Quetta Gladiators
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-1.768
