PSL Points Table as Islamabad Register Historic Run Chase

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 3, 2023 | 11:07 pm

Follow the updated PSL points table 2023 here.

Islamabad registered a historic run chase as they defeated Karachi Kings.

Karachi got off to a rocky start as they lost their top order quickly. Imad Wasim and Irfan Khan Niazi rebuilt the innings with a 99-run stand as they helepd Karachi to a mammoth total of 201/5.

Islamabad got off to a flyer despite losing Colin Munro in the first over of the innings. After losing wickets in quick succession, Faheem Ashraf and Azam Khan steered the run chase with a marvelous stand. Azam’s sensational half-century and Asif Ali’s last over heroics helped Islamabad to chase down the total.

United won the match by 6 wickets as they solidified their third spot in the PSL standings.

Here’s the updated PSL 8 points table:

Team Matches Won  Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate
Lahore Qalandars 6 5 1 0 10 1.367
Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.844
Islamabad United 6 4 2 0 8 -0.184
Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 6 -0.896
Karachi Kings 8 2 6 0 4 0.437
Quetta Gladiators 6 1 5 0 2 -1.768

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


