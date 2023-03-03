Today’s PSL Schedule – 3rd March, 2023: Kings Take on Islamabad in Must Win Match

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Islamabad United will play their first match in front of their home crowd in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as they take on Karachi Kings in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Islamabad will be aiming to quickly bounce back after their humiliating defeat against Lahore Qalandars in their previous encounter. United have a few injury problems in their ranks with Zeeshan Zameer, Colin Munro, and Shadab Khan all not fully fit. They do have the services of Alex Hales for the rest of the tournament, which will provide them with a much-needed boost.

Meanwhile, Karachi are in desperate need of a win as a loss would potentially end their hopes of qualifying for the PSL playoffs. A must-win game for Karachi as they aim for a quick turn-around in their fortunes after suffering their fifth loss of the tournament in their previous match against Peshawar Zalmi.

A win for Karachi will help them climb up to the third spot due to a better net run rate, while a win for Islamabad will see them solidify their third spot in the table.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Friday, 3 March Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm (PKT) Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

