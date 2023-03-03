UAE Launches Visit Visa Service for Investors to Discover Business Opportunities

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has encouraged foreign investors to apply for a visit visa to search for business opportunities in the country. The visa doesn’t require a guarantor or host, making it easier for investors to enter UAE.

The UAE’s Digital Government, in a statement on its website, advised investors to utilize online services offered by authorities, including the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.

The visit visa is valid for a single trip of up to 4 months, with options of 60, 90, or 120 days.

To get a visit visa, there are three conditions, which are as follows:

The foreigner or investor must be financially sound.

Have talent or a high qualification in their business in their home country.

Fulfill the required financial guarantee.

The UAE government has made it easy for investors to find business opportunities in the country. Investors don’t need a guarantor or host, and the process is simple and easy to follow.