All You Need to Know About Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola’s newest flagship phone, the Moto X40, launched in China in December 2022, and now it’s ready to hit the global market soon. It will be known as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro in the international market and it’s going to be identical to its Chinese counterpart.

This was confirmed through a recent leak that shows detailed renders of the Edge 40 Pro from all angles. These images reveal that the Edge 40 Pro will look the same as the Moto X40. It will even have the same color variants.

ALSO READ Motorola Defy 2 Can Send SMS Without Wi-Fi or Network Signals

Have a look.

According to these images, the Edge 40 Pro is going to have the same curved screen and rear panel, the same main camera layout labeled with “50MP”, and even the same color variants. The bezels flanking the display will remain as tiny as ever.

Since it is only a rebranded Moto X40, we already know the full spec sheet of this device.

The Edge 40 Pro will be a full-on flagship powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and it will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1 billion colors, and HDR10+ support. It has a 90% screen-to-body ratio thanks to its razor-thin bezels.

The main camera setup should include a 50MP 1/1.55″ primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP 1/2.76″ ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 12MP 1/2.93″ telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom and PDAF. The selfie camera will exceed the primary camera in terms of resolution at a whopping 60MP.

The battery capacity will be rated at 4,600 mAh with 125W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

It will likely cost around €850 in the European market. There is no official launch date as of yet.