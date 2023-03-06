Dubai Eased Rent Burden for Over 1,200 Families Since 2017

The Rental Disputes Centre (RDC) in Dubai has assisted around 1,267 families unable to pay their rent. Since 2017, RDC’s Yad Al Khair committee provided assistance worth AED 36 million to families stuck in rental lawsuits.

Director Of RDC, Judge Abdulqader Mousa, declared that the committee is devoted to providing assistance to families with funds from businessmen, individuals, and organizations.

President of Yad Al Khair, Judge Abdulaziz Anwahi, stated that they utilize a transparent system to review families needing financial support. This way, they ensure that assistance reaches the right family.

The committee has provided significant relief to people who were jailed due to financial or rental disputes. According to Abdulaziz, people from various countries have experienced financial strains leading to their imprisonment.

RDC aims to ensure their freedom but also protect the rights of the landlords involved in the cases, he noted. Many people have gotten their freedom and come out of financial problems through RDC’s efforts, the judge remarked.

