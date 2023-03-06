Gladiators Vs. Kings Head to Head Record in PSL

As the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) heats up, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings are set to square off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

With just one win and five losses, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side is in dire need of a victory. Despite having a strong line-up on their back, they have been unable to find their supreme form.

Their only victory of the ongoing season, so far, has come against Karachi Kings earlier in the event, and will be hoping to repeat their performance and secure a much-needed win.

The Kings have fared slightly better in the competition with two wins out of their eight games. However, they are also struggling and are currently second from the bottom in the points table.

In their previous encounter earlier in the event, Quetta Gladiators defended a total of 168 runs against Karachi Kings owing to a strong bowling performance by their pacers.

The two teams have faced each other 15 times in the history of PSL, with Gladiators winning nine of those encounters. The Kings will be looking to avenge their previous defeat.

