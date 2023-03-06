UAE Companies Ordered to Recruit More Emiratis Before July

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) in UAE has reminded private companies to hire more Emiratis before 1 July or face penalties.

By 2022, UAE firms with 50 employees or more, were required to have at least 2% Emirati workers in accordance with the Emiratization objectives. Private companies must increase this number by 2% every year to reach 10% by 2026.

ALSO READ Dubai to Develop Multiple Rest Stops for Delivery Riders

A UAE Cabinet resolution on modifying the mechanism for achieving Emiratisation targets at private sector companies with 50 employees or more came into force. What is highlighted in this resolution? pic.twitter.com/GxDwcdoSIi — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 4, 2023

UAE Cabinet revised the Emiratization rules this year. Now companies must achieve a 1% target every 6 months. MoHRE recently tweeted that the overall plans of Emiratization haven’t changed but they’ve switched from an annual to a semi-annual target to ensure compliance.

Any firm that doesn’t meet these targets will be fined AED 6,000 per month or AED 72,000 per year. Fines must be paid in a single installment. The fine value will increase at AED 1,000 per year until 2026.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia Announces Hundreds of Jobs for Futuristic ‘Neom’ City

The Ministry rewards the companies hiring Emiratis under the Nafis program. These rewards include Emiratization Partners Club membership, improving the company’s status in the Ministry’s system, and discounts of up to 80% on Ministry services.