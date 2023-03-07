Govt Silently Increases Delivery Time for All Passports

Passport applicants are facing long delays in obtaining this crucial travel document.

According to sources, the surge in the number of passport applications has resulted in a delay of more than double the delivery time of passports.

Sources state that the normal and urgent delivery times for passports have been increased to 7 days and 21 days due to the significant increase in passport applications. Whereas, the delivery time for a fast-track passport has been changed to 4 days.

In addition, the series of messages related to various stages of passport processing that were sent to applicants’ mobile phones have also been delayed.

Two messages were automatically generated through the text message system on the applicants’ mobile phones. The first text message is related to the completion of the passport processing upon collection and receipt for printing.

The second message is related to the printing of the passport and the date of delivery to the relevant office. Due to the delay in messages, applicants have been deprived of information regarding their passport processing.