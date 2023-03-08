Today’s PSL Schedule – March 8th, 2023: Do-or-Die for Gladiators as They Take on Yellow Storm

Follow the complete PSL schedule here.

Quetta Gladiators will face off against Peshawar Zalmi in a must-win match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Quetta will be looking to win their second consecutive match in the competition after their thrilling win against Karachi Kings in the previous match. A win for Quetta will keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the PSL playoffs while a loss will see them crash out of the competition.

Similarly, Peshawar will also be looking to capitalize on their winning momentum and register their second straight win. A win will see Peshawar qualify for the playoffs while a loss will keep the fourth-place spot wide open.

A win for Peshawar will see them move to the next round along with Multan Sultans while a win for Quetta will keep their hopes of alive of qualifying.

Here’s today’s PSL 8 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Wednesday, 8 March Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm (PKT) Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

