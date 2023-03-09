COVID-19 Vaccinators in Sindh Demand 8 Months’ Unpaid Salaries

According to reports, COVID-19 health workers in Sindh protested outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Wednesday because their salaries had not been paid for eight months.

The vaccinators attempted to infiltrate the Red Zone as part of the three-day-long protest. Police barriers, however, barred their progress. The vaccinators have threatened to march up to the Chief Minister’s Mansion if their wages are not paid.

In addition to requesting their salaries, the health professionals have demanded that their jobs be made permanent. Their commitment to the battle against COVID-19 needs to be acknowledged and suitably paid for.

In other news, Prof. Lubna Kamani created the Women in Leadership League in Medicine (Will-Med) forum on International Women’s Day to assist women in leadership roles.

Women continue to be underrepresented in leadership roles internationally, despite an increasing number joining the healthcare industry. Will-Med will mentor, train, and assist rising leaders in medicine and surgery, with the goal of empowering them to overcome the obstacles they experience in their professional careers.