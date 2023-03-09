Sindh Govt Wants PBS to Give Access to Personal Data of Citizens

The deadlock between the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and Sindh persists as the latter wants access to personal data of citizens in the ongoing digital census.

The Sindh government wants access to the Census Dashboard at the Assistant Commissioner level. However, on the other hand, PBS has reportedly informed the Sindh government that they can’t share individual data with anyone as the law prohibits this.

Recently, PBS has also made the identity card requirement mandatory during the census process, sources said. The PBS can allow access to the census dashboard up to the Provincial Chief Secretary, sources added.

The Sindh government is also planning to contact the federal government for access to personal data to get maximum resources under the National Finance Commission Award.