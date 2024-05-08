Hyundai Increases Price of Porter H-100 Amid Price Drops

Hyundai Nishat has surprised consumers by making an unexpected announcement amidst expectations of price cuts from automakers.

Today, Hyundai Nishat revealed plans to raise prices across all variants of its commercial vehicle, Porter H-100, by Rs. 200,000. These adjustments are scheduled to take effect from July 2024.

ALSO READ Toyota Announces New Installment Offer for Corolla and Yaris

Following are the new prices of Porter H-100:

The 2.6L Deckless variant without AC will see its price increase to Rs. 4,039,000, up from Rs. 3,839,000.

The 2.6L Deckless variant with AC will be priced at Rs. 4,149,000, up from Rs. 3,949,000.

After the Rs. 200,000 price hike, the 2.6L Deck variant without AC is now priced at Rs. 4,059,000, up from Rs. 3,859,000.

The 2.6L Deck variant with AC is now priced at Rs. 4,169,000 following the increase.

The 2.6L High Deck variant without AC is now priced at Rs. 4,079,000, and the one with AC costs Rs. 4,189,000.

ALSO READ Lahore is Getting Hundreds of Electric Buses Soon

The company stated that it is making adjustments to the pricing structure of Porter H-100 in response to changing market conditions. “This proactive step underscores our commitment to fairness, integrity, and sustained competitiveness in our pricing strategy,” Hyundai said.