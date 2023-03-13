Countrywide Heavy Rainfall Predicted Before Ramadan

Pakistan is set to witness rainfall this week as westerly winds approach the country. This system is currently causing heavy rains in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Iran, Yemen, and Iran.

According to Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather stations network, the weather system is expected to last from March 16 to the first week of April, affecting various regions of the country.

With Ramadan just around the corner, this is good news for the residents of Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, who have been struggling to cope with the rising temperatures.

The country is already experiencing soaring temperatures. However, the onset of westerly winds will bring a respite from the scorching heat, with temperatures expected to drop significantly after 20 March.

Last week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that most parts of the country will experience rainfall in the first 10 days of Ramadan.

However, the rest of the holy month will see high temperatures across the country, the PMD warned.