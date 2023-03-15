Afridi Wants ‘Brand Builder’ Shoaib Akhtar to Replace Ishaq Dar as Finance Minister

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi joked with Shoaib Akhtar on the latter’s YouTube channel challenging him to fix Pakistan’s economy if he deems himself capable of building a brand.

The brand reference comes from Shoaib Akhtar’s recent comments against Babar Azam, saying Pakistan is not a big brand because of his lack of communication skills in English.

During a YouTube video with fellow cricketers, Shahid Afridi was seen mimicking Shoaib Akhtar and suggesting that he should replace Ishaq Dar as the finance minister of Pakistan. Afridi made fun of Akhtar’s style, suggesting that he could fix the economy as others around them burst into laughter.

Shoaibi roasted on his own channel😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mg4Fx2Zqdr — Zak (@Zakr1a) March 15, 2023

As Shahid Afridi was invited by Shoaib Akhtar as a guest on his YouTube channel, he also urged Shoaib Akhtar to share the video without editing. In reply, Shoaib Akhtar also tried to embarrass Shahid Afridi by bringing up his ball-tampering incident.

While the incident was laughed off by the cricketers present, many fans have judged them for not being polite to each other. While friendly banter is a common part of the camaraderie between cricketers, it is important to remember that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.