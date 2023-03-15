Jazz Starts Trials of New Messaging App

Jazz has started trials of instant free communication and life platform BiP in Pakistan.

Sources informed ProPakistani that the telecom giant started the trials after getting two months provisional permission from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Already used across 192 countries, BiP is a free instant communication app that goes beyond secure messaging to offer a full communication and life platform, including high-quality voice and video calls, secret messages, and instant translation along with channels on food, sports, entertainment, and fashion. Mobile users in Pakistan can download the BiP app through their chosen app store.

ALSO READ Mobile Networks Are of Poor Quality in Pakistan: Parliamentarians

In areas where mobile service is not available or it is not good, the user’s call will be automatically routed to Wi-Fi if there is good internet service.

PTA allowed Jazz to conduct BiP application trails in the last week of February after security clearance. According to officials, the trials will be conducted on a non-exclusive and non-permanent basis and calls will be made for Jazz intra-network only. PTA protocols will be strictly adhered to during trials.

During the trials, PTA teams will inspect the entire process and compile a report. Teams will ensure that these trials do not affect PTA’s DIRBS or any other systems.

ALSO READ PTA Allows Jazz to Test New Messaging App For its Users

It is pertinent to mention here that in December last year, VEON Ltd., a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, and Turkey’s leading digital operator Turkcell announced a collaboration to spread the latter’s instant free communication and life platform BiP in Pakistan through VEON’s Jazz digital operator.