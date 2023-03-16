IoBM Student Asad Ali Memon Sets His Sights on Mount Everest

Asad Ali Memon, a student at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) in Karachi, has made waves in the climbing world by becoming the youngest Pakistani to summit several of the world’s highest peaks.

With the support of IoBM and other corporate organizations, Asad is now setting his sights on the ultimate prize: Mount Everest.

Asad’s journey began in 2019 when he became the youngest Pakistani to climb Europe’s highest peak, Elbrus, followed by South America’s highest peak, Aconcagua, in 2020.

He then went on to climb Africa’s highest peak, Kilimanjaro, in just 20 hours, becoming the first Asian and only Pakistani to achieve this feat. In 2022, Asad became the youngest Pakistani and only the third Pakistani to climb North America’s highest peak, Denali.

Asad’s next challenge is to climb Mount Everest in April 2023, with the ultimate goal of reaching the highest peak in all continents. He also plans to reach the North and South Poles unaided and climb all fourteen peaks in the world that stand at over 8,000 meters.

IoBM is proud to support Asad in his journey to achieve these milestones. As an institute that believes in the personal growth of its students, IoBM is committed to providing opportunities that go beyond the classroom.

Asad’s passion for climbing and his determination to bring laurels for Pakistan is an inspiration for IoBM.

“We are thrilled to see Asad’s achievements in the world of climbing and are honored to support him in his journey,” said Nabhan Karim, head of department, MARCOM at IoBM.

“As an institute that values personal growth and encourages our students to pursue their passions, we believe that Asad’s achievements will inspire others to follow their dreams.”

Asad’s journey is not only a personal one but also a representation of Pakistan’s resilience and determination. His efforts to bring honor to the country and his community are an inspiration for all.