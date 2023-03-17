Shehroze Kashif Officially Enters Guinness Book of World Records

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer, Shehroze Kashif has made his country proud by setting two Guinness World Records for his remarkable achievements.

Kashif set a record for becoming the youngest person to summit the three highest mountains at the age of 20 years and 67 days. He summited Kangchenjunga on May 16, 2022.

Kashif also set a record by becoming the youngest person to climb the higher 8,000ers when he completed his climb of Makalu on May 28, 2022, at the age of 20 years and 78 days.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, “Alhamdulilah,2 more records. Youngest to summit highest 3 and youngest to summit highest 5 peaks of the world. Many more to come.”

Alhamdulilah,2 more records. Youngest to summit highest 3 and youngest to summit highest 5 peaks of the world. Many more to come. #worldrecord #thebroadboy #PakistanOnAnnapurna2023 pic.twitter.com/zhFn0P883R — Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) March 17, 2023

The Lahore-born mountaineer, who is also known as ‘The Broad Boy,’ is the only Pakistani mountaineer to summit three mountains over 8000m in a month.

Kashif, who holds two Guinness records for the youngest ever to summit both K2 and Mount Everest, is also the first Pakistani to summit the Kanchenjunga Mountain.

In July 2021, Kashif broke the record of Sajid Sadpara, the son of the legendary climber, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, to summit the second-highest peak, at the age of 20.