Canada Announces Extension in Post-Graduation Work Permits

The Canadian government has allowed international graduates with recently expired or expiring post-graduation work permits (PGWP) to stay and work in the country for up to 18 months longer.

The move comes as employers struggle to find and retain skilled workers during a period of economic uncertainty. Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship stated that eligible PGWP holders who wish to stay longer can extend their work permits.

The PGWP Program offers international graduates an open work permit, allowing them to gain Canadian work experience.

Effective on 6 April, individuals with expired PGWP along with those eligible for the 2022 PGWP facilitative measure, will be able to apply for an extended work permit of up to 18 months.

Individuals with expired work permits can even regain their status if they are past the 90-day restoration limit and will be granted temporary work permit while their new one is being processed.

International graduates play a significant role in addressing Canada’s labor shortage. The extension will allow eligible applicants to continue contributing to the Canadian economy while gaining work experience and preparing for the opportunity to apply for permanent residence.