Hailstorm Leaves Mandi Bahauddin Looking Like a European Town

Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab, has recently been hit by an unprecedented hailstorm, which left the entire city covered in white. The stunning visuals of the city’s streets covered in hailstones have left the locals and the rest of the world in awe.

The visuals of the hailstorm were first captured by Nadeem Afzan Chan, a former MNA, who shared them on his Twitter account. The video quickly went viral, with people all over the world amazed at the sight of a Pakistani city resembling a European winter wonderland.

یہ یورپی ملک نہئ آج صبح منڈی بہاؤالدین کا منظر ھے۔ pic.twitter.com/Yofb3fGGJp — Nadeem Afzal Chan (@NadeemAfzalChan) March 21, 2023

The video shows the streets of Mandi Bahauddin covered in a thick layer of hailstones, with vehicles trying to navigate their way through the icy terrain. It shows a surreal winter landscape in the middle of spring.

According to local reports, the hailstorm was one of the biggest ever to hit the city. Some of the hailstones were as big as golf balls, causing damage to property, vehicles, and crops in the city’s rural areas. The city’s power supply was also disrupted due to the storm, adding to the chaos caused by the hail.

Along with the miseries, the event also brought joy to the locals. Many took to social media to share their amazement at the sight, with some even comparing the scene to something out of a fairy tale.

The hailstorm has also sparked discussions about climate change and its impact on extreme weather events. With the world facing increasing temperatures and changing weather patterns, events like this could become more frequent in the future.