LG’s New Gram Laptop Can Change Colors

The LG Gram has been available for several years, but the latest addition to the line, the LG Gram Style, boasts a fresh new appearance. This laptop is ultra-thin and ultra-light and features a striking iridescent finish that changes color as it catches the light.

It typically appears silvery-white but can appear blueish, grayish, or even sunset-orange depending on how it is positioned and the lighting conditions. Another unique feature of the Style is its non-delineated haptic trackpad, which is illuminated by LEDs.

While the usefulness of this feature is questionable (the lights do not illuminate until after the touchpad is pressed), it does look incredibly cool.

With a weight of 2.2 pounds (999 grams), the Style appeals to those seeking a thin and lightweight laptop and to a more fashion-conscious audience.

As for hardware specs, you get a 16-inch OLED panel with 3200 x 2000 (3K) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. It covers 100% of the DCI P3 color gamut. Powered by Intel’s 13th gen CPU, a Core i7-1360P in particular, it features up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB NVMe SSD.

There is an 80 Wh battery onboard which promises 11.5 hours of video playback. For ports, you get 2 USB 4.0 type C ports, a Display Port, and a Thunderbolt 4.

It is now available for purchase in the US in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes for a starting price of $1499.