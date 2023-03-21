PSL 8 Trophy Reaches Lahore Qalandars Headquarters

The coveted trophy of the recently concluded eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has reached the headquarters of Lahore Qalandars as celebrations are in full swing.

The Lahore Qalandars Manager, Sameen Rana, and Director of Cricket, Aqib Javed, handed over the trophy to the Chief Operating Officer (CEO), Atif Rana, at the headquarters.

Beaming with pride, Atif Rana decorated the PSL 8 trophy alongside the PSL 7 trophy, which they had won last year against the same opponent, making history in the league.

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars have become the first team in PSL history to successfully defend their PSL title, clinching the championship two times in a row.

The journey to the top was not easy for Lahore Qalandars as they demonstrated resilience, perseverance, and teamwork, which helped them secure their spot as champions of PSL 8.

Lahore Qalandars secured a historic victory in the final match of the season against the Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans in a thrilling finish at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Taking to their Twitter handle, Qalandars shared a short video of the celebration ceremony at the headquarters and handing over of the trophy to the CEO in a series of tweets.