Wahab Riaz Conducts Important Meeting With Top Athletes in Punjab

Wahab Riaz held a meeting with the athletes in Punjab, promising to provide them with the best facilities to develop their skills in order to perform for the country.

Wahab Riaz, the Sports Advisor to the Chief Minister of Punjab, recently met with renowned athletes from across the country to address their concerns and issues. The meeting was attended by top athletes including Olympic medalist Arshad Nadeem, Haider Ali, Shajar Abbas, Inam Butt, Snooker Champion Ahsan Ramzan, and others.

The Director General of Sports Punjab, Tariq Mehmood Qureshi, was also present at the meeting.

The meeting aimed to provide new training, nutrition, and conditioning facilities to facilitate the athletes. The athletes will also be able to avail the services of national and international coaches for their training in order to help them meet international standards and earn glory for the country.

The sports advisor pledged to take every possible step for the development of sports in Punjab and to improve the existing facilities in the region.

Moreover, Wahab Riaz has welcomed all athletes to his office in case they have any issues. This shows his commitment to addressing the concerns and problems of the athletes and providing them with the support they need.