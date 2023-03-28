PDMA Launches ‘Sans App’ to Address Smog Complaints

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has launched a smartphone application to resolve smog-related concerns from citizens.

Tauqeer Mehmood Wattoo, PDMA Coordination Director, presided over a pollution prevention meeting, where he revealed that the ‘Sans App’ was developed in response to Lahore High Court directives.

The app was tested after PDMA created a dashboard, and staff training on how to operate the app is currently underway. Passwords for app access have been distributed to relevant agencies.

Complaints submitted through the app will be swiftly reported to the appropriate authorities, and urgent action will be taken to resolve them. Complainants will also be kept up to date on the status of their complaints. The official stated that after faults identified during the test run are fixed, the ‘Sans App’ would be made available to the public.

Among the institutions linked to the app are PDMA, metropolitan corporation, traffic police, Parks and Horticulture Authority, and departments of agriculture, transportation, industry, and local government.

Initially, 65 teams of officials from several agencies would be formed to deal with pollution-related complaints as soon as possible. These groups will combat smoke pollution from companies, cars, and brick kilns. They will also address concerns such as rubbish, building debris, and agricultural residue burning.