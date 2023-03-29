Dates for Upcoming Sri Lankan Premier League Confirmed

The upcoming fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) has been confirmed by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) to be held from 31st July to 22nd August 2023.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has announced to host the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League in July and August. Sri Lanka’s T20 domestic competition, which features a blend of local and international cricket talent, will be played across three international venues starting on 31st July while the final is expected to take place on 22nd August.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed Receive UAE’s Golden Visa

The decision to schedule the LPL during July and August was made to attract top international players and align with Sri Lanka’s international cricket calendar, according to Samantha Dodanwela, the tournament director. The tournament will feature 20 players per team, including 14 Sri Lankans and six overseas players.

ALSO READ What Changes Should Pakistan Make in T20Is Against New Zealand?

This return of the LPL to its original “window” is a welcome development for cricket enthusiasts in Sri Lanka. It provides a platform for local players to demonstrate their abilities alongside international stars while also serving as a stepping stone for young players to aspire to the national team.