UAE Resident Commits Suicide After Killing Wife and 2 Children

A tragic incident took place in Al Buhairah on Tuesday, as a Sharjah resident committed suicide by jumping from an 11th-floor apartment after killing his wife and two children, including a four-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl.

The man is said to be an Indian national, however, the reasons behind this heinous act are still unknown, and investigations are underway.

ALSO READ 5 Canadian Universities Where Pakistanis Can Study for Free in 2023

At around 5:30 PM, Sharjah Police and paramedics received a call regarding a suicide. Upon reaching the location, they found the man lying in critical condition.

The police found a note from the man’s body, informing them about the murder of his wife and two children, and requesting them to move their bodies from upstairs. The authorities immediately rushed to the apartment and found the man’s family.

The man also died due to severe injuries while being taken to the hospital. According to neighbors, the family had been living in this building for the last six months.

ALSO READ EU Removes Pakistan from High Risk Third Countries List

Such incidents have become a growing concern in recent times, stressing the need for resolving mental health issues and offering support to individuals in distress.

The authorities must take necessary steps to ensure the well-being of people and prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.