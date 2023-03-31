You Can Now Get Visa Medical Test Results Within 30 Minutes in Dubai

A new special visa medical test facility has been opened in Dubai by Smart Salem, a medical fitness provider. Located in Dubai Knowledge Park, the center will offer a variety of visa processing services, including rapid medical fitness test results.

The Smart Salem Center will deliver medical test results in only 30 minutes. The center features five blood collection rooms, two X-ray rooms, a lab, and six smart check-in kiosks. The facility will service approximately 500 visa applicants per day.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by high-profile individuals including Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Other notable attendees included Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at the DHA, Khalifa Abdulrahman Baqer, Chief Operations Officer at Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Sanjay Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Salem, and Ahmad Al Mheiri, Senior Vice President of Business Services, TECOM Group.

To enhance the customer experience, there will be Customer Happiness Officers available to accompany customers during their visit, and a digital queuing system has been put in place to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Moreover, Smart Salem has been integrated with the systems of the Dubai Government and Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) to enable a fast and paperless exchange of health records and medical test results.