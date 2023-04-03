Diana Baig Pays Homage to Ihsanullah’s Iconic ‘Archer’ Celebration [Video]

Diana Baig, a prominent fast bowler in Pakistan’s women’s cricket team, recently showed her admiration for Ihsanullah, a rising star in Pakistan’s men’s cricket team by replicating his celebration style.

During a recent match in the FairBreak Invitational tournament, Baig emulated Ihsanullah’s unique celebratory style, after picking up the wicket of Danni Wyatt during the match between the Tornadoes and the Falcons.

The action served to express Diana Baig’s acknowledgement and appreciation for the talent of the rising pacer. The gesture quickly gained traction on social media, with fans commending Baig’s display of mutual respect and admiration for the emerging cricketer.

The celebration demonstrated mutual respect and admiration among members of the men’s and women’s cricket teams in Pakistan, highlighting the country’s love for cricket and the unity it fosters among players.

Both Diana Baig and Ihsanullah are proud representatives of the talent that comes from Pakistan’s Northern region, which is known for producing exceptional cricketers.